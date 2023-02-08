Nomura Holdings will give its employees in Japan bigger pay raises starting in April, citing intensifying competition for talent and more rapid inflation.

Employees excluding executives will get a slightly larger raise than the roughly 3% average of the past few years, Japan’s largest brokerage said in a statement Tuesday.

A growing number of Japanese firms have signaled plans to raise wages following government requests to help workers cope with the highest inflation since 1981. Sustained pay rises may prompt the Bank of Japan to shift away from its long-standing ultra-easy monetary policy.