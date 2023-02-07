  • Rescue workers pull out a survivor from the rubble in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey/DAMASCUS – A huge earthquake killed more than 3,700 people across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, with freezing winter weather adding to the plight of the thousands left injured or homeless and hampering efforts to find survivors.

The magnitude 7.8 quake brought down whole apartment blocks in Turkish cities and piled more devastation on millions of Syrians displaced by years of war.

It struck before sunrise in harsh weather and was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake.

