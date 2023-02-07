Nintendo cut its full-year earnings and revenue outlook, underscoring uncertainty around its aging Switch console and the global gaming environment.

The Kyoto-based company said it missed its targets for console sales toward the year’s end, while foreign currency volatility also played a role. It now expects operating income of ¥480 billion ($3.6 billion) for the year ending March, down from ¥500 billion previously. It’s projecting net sales of ¥1.6 trillion, down from ¥1.65 trillion.

Many investors had expected the company to increase its guidance thanks to twin games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which became the fastest-selling Nintendo games in the company’s history. The company reported operating profit of ¥190.2 billion and sales of ¥638.2 billion in the December quarter, both weaker than average estimates.