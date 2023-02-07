  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over a military meeting in Pyongyang on Monday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
UNITED NATIONS – North Korea stole more cryptocurrency assets in 2022 than in any other year and targeted the networks of foreign aerospace and defense companies, according to a currently confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Monday.

“(North Korea) used increasingly sophisticated cyber techniques both to gain access to digital networks involved in cyber finance, and to steal information of potential value, including to its weapons programmes,” independent sanctions monitors reported to a U.N. Security Council committee.

The monitors have previously accused North Korea of using cyber attacks to help fund its nuclear and missile programs.

