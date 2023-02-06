Development cash and humanitarian aid have poured into crisis-mired Somalia in recent years, but Hassan Mowlid Yasin — the head of a climate change nonprofit — has seen little spending he thinks would build lasting resilience to worsening drought.

Emergency food supplies have arrived, he said, but not enough cash to fund the changes drought-hit pastoralists say they want, such as better rainwater harvesting systems and deep wells with solar panels to help pull up scarce water.

“It’s better to be resilient than in an emergency,” said Yasin, executive director of the Somali Greenpeace Association, a nonprofit that since 2019 has supported communities to better understand climate threats — and work out their own solutions.