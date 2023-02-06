Tokyo and Manila will aim to sign a total of seven key agreements during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s five-day visit to Japan starting Wednesday, with the strategic partners seeking to further boost economic and defense cooperation.

During the official visit, which is expected to include a working dinner with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, Marcos will be accompanied by several key ministers as well as a large business delegation.

It will see Marcos’ second face-to-face talks with Kishida in less than five months, following their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last September.