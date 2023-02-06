Tokyo and Manila will aim to sign a total of seven key agreements during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s five-day visit to Japan starting Wednesday, with the strategic partners seeking to further boost economic and defense cooperation.
During the official visit, which is expected to include a working dinner with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, Marcos will be accompanied by several key ministers as well as a large business delegation.
It will see Marcos’ second face-to-face talks with Kishida in less than five months, following their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last September.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.