SoftBank Group is staring at another quarter of bleak results but, for the first time on record, Masayoshi Son is going to miss the earnings call.

The founder and chief executive of the world’s largest tech investor bade farewell in November to the earnings presentations he’s led for decades, saying he was going to focus on taking chip designer Arm public.

The unenviable task of fielding investors’ concerns when the company announces its third-quarter results on Tuesday will be the sole responsibility of Son’s top lieutenant, Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto.