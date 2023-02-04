Elon Musk proved once again that he’s difficult to beat in court.
On Friday, a federal jury in San Francisco took just two hours to clear the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer of claims by investors that he defrauded them when he tweeted 4½ years ago that he was considering taking the company private and had “funding secured” to make the deal happen.
The outcome marked another victory for the billionaire’s go-to lawyer, Alex Spiro, in a risky trial that many high-profile executives would have avoided by reaching an out-of-court settlement.
