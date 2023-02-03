The percentage of Japanese who “do not feel friendly” toward Russia reached a record 94.7%, a Japanese government survey showed Friday, as Tokyo-Moscow ties have reached recent lows due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The figure was up from 86.4% in the previous survey a year earlier, and the highest since the question was added in 1978, according to the Cabinet Office, which conducted the annual diplomatic affairs survey from Oct. 6 to Nov. 13 in 2022.

In contrast, an all-time low of 5% of respondents said they “feel friendly” toward Russia, down from 13.1%.