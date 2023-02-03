Japan’s economy likely returned to growth in the last quarter of 2022 as the country reopened to tourists, offsetting weakening corporate activity and exports amid darkening global conditions, a Reuters poll showed.

Signs of stronger momentum heading into 2023 could influence major companies and workers in Japan as they head into annual labor talks. Solid wage hikes are seen as essential to the economy’s post-pandemic recovery and the Bank of Japan’s exit from its decadelong ultraloose monetary policy.

The world’s third-largest economy likely grew at an annualized 2% pace in October-December, following a 0.8% contraction in July-September, according to the median forecast of 18 economists.