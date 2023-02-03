Former Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Hiroshi Nakaso, seen as a leading contender to become the new central bank chief, said he has taken up a post heading a financial conference under the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) advisory council.

While it was unclear whether Nakaso’s move may affect a potential nomination as the next BOJ head, it comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration intensifies its search for a successor to incumbent Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda.

“I’m a member of ABAC, APEC’s Business Advisory Council, private-sector panel, which will handle the issue of transition finance. I’m going to serve as the chairman of a task force to deal with financial issues,” Nakaso told a fintech symposium late Thursday.