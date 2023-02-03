Japan’s two biggest airlines each posted net profit for the April to December period on Thursday, marking the first time Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings have been in the black for three quarters of a fiscal year since being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With travel demand for Japan recovering quickly after the country largely relaxed its pandemic-related border restrictions in October, JAL said it booked a net profit of ¥16.31 billion ($127 million) in the nine months to December, a reversal from a net loss of ¥128.32 billion logged in the same period a year before.

Sales more than doubled to ¥1.01 trillion, with other countries also easing their travel restrictions.