  • Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings posted net profit for the April-December period, thanks largely to relaxation of Japan's pandemic-related border restrictions. | BLOOMBERG
    Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings posted net profit for the April-December period, thanks largely to relaxation of Japan's pandemic-related border restrictions. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan’s two biggest airlines each posted net profit for the April to December period on Thursday, marking the first time Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings have been in the black for three quarters of a fiscal year since being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With travel demand for Japan recovering quickly after the country largely relaxed its pandemic-related border restrictions in October, JAL said it booked a net profit of ¥16.31 billion ($127 million) in the nine months to December, a reversal from a net loss of ¥128.32 billion logged in the same period a year before.

Sales more than doubled to ¥1.01 trillion, with other countries also easing their travel restrictions.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW