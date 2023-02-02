Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will kick off her campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination this month, squaring off against her one-time boss, Donald Trump, two sources familiar with her plans said Wednesday.

The move would make her just the second declared Republican candidate and could set the stage for a more combative phase of the campaign, potentially putting her in the sights of the pugnacious former U.S. president.

Haley’s campaign sent an email to supporters on Wednesday inviting them to a Feb. 15 event in Charleston. She will declare her candidacy there, the sources said.