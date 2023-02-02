The education minister on Thursday expressed the hope that students will be allowed to attend their graduation ceremonies in the spring without having to wear face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government has been eager to ease COVID rules from May, with critics saying that face-to-face communication among students is crucial for school education.

In a parliamentary committee session, Keiko Nagaoka, minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, said parents will be able to decide whether their children remove their masks during their farewell events, which are typically held in March.