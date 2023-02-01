Nobuo Ishihara, who served as deputy chief Cabinet secretary for more than seven years under seven prime ministers, has died, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. He was 96.
After serving as vice minister at the Home Affairs Ministry, now part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Ishihara became deputy chief Cabinet secretary, the post of top bureaucrat, in November 1987 under then-Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita. He continued to serve in the position under six subsequent prime ministers — Sosuke Uno, Toshiki Kaifu, Kiichi Miyazawa, Morihiro Hosokawa, Tsutomu Hata and Tomiichi Murayama.
