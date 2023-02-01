The man sought by police over a knife attack on Japanese sociologist Shinji Miyadai at a university campus in Tokyo last November is believed to have taken his own life the following month, an investigative source said Wednesday.

Miyadai, a 63-year-old academic known for books about socio-economic issues, including about girls who go on dates for money and the now-defunct Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, was seriously wounded in the assault that took place on a pathway at Tokyo Metropolitan University’s Minami-Osawa campus in Hachioji on Nov. 29.

Police had released a series of images of the suspect, with the latest one disclosed Friday showing him riding a bicycle.