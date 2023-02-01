The Philippines is considering deporting all four suspects believed to be behind a string of robberies across Japan at the same time, the Southeast Asian country’s justice minister said Tuesday, expressing hope to “solve the problem” by Monday.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla spoke in an interview after announcing at a news conference earlier that one of the suspects, now being held at an immigration facility in Manila, is expected to be returned to Japan in the next few days.

Remulla had also said another suspect could be transferred to Japan in the latter half of this week, while the remaining two will be sent once certain conditions are fulfilled.