  • A group of women hold torches as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, in 2021. | REUTERS
    A group of women hold torches as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, in 2021. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Two years after Myanmar’s military coup, a young factory worker turned resistance fighter mourns the loss of his leg in battle. A former diplomat has not seen his family in four years. A beauty queen adjusts to a new life in wintry Canada. And an exiled teacher dreams of returning to school.

The Feb. 1, 2021, coup, which unseated Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, has left a trail of upended lives in its wake.

U.S-based conflict monitoring group Acled says about 19,000 people died last year as a crackdown on protests led many to take up arms against the military.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED