  • Ukrainian servicemen ride atop BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles driving down an icy road in the Donetsk region on Monday | AFP-JIJI
  • Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine partly to assert his country’s regional dominance once and for all. Nearly a year on, Putin has achieved the opposite — and not just in Kyiv.

Officials from ex-Soviet states in central Asia and the Caucasus say the war has prompted their governments to look for ways to reduce dependence on Moscow by turning to rival powers including Turkey, the European Union and Middle East countries. All spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid antagonizing the Kremlin.

Current and former Russian officials, also speaking on condition they not be identified, said Moscow is reacting nervously, even harshly, as the Kremlin becomes less certain of its ability to assert influence in its own backyard.

