The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering cutting off Huawei Technologies Co. from all of its American suppliers, including Intel and Qualcomm, as the U.S. government intensifies a crackdown on the Chinese technology sector.

Sales from U.S. firms to Huawei have been limited for four years, since former U.S. President Donald Trump added the Shenzhen, China-based company to the so-called U.S. “entity list” out of national security concerns. U.S. suppliers have since required government approval to sell to the telecom equipment giant.

Now, some officials in the Biden administration are advocating for banning all sales to Huawei — long suspected of ties to the Beijing government and Chinese military — as the administration debates whether and how to adjust its licensing policy, according to people familiar with the matter.