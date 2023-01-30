  • Students from the Hiroshima Institute of Technology in Hiroshima interact in the metaverse while wearing virtual-reality goggles. | CHUGOKU SHIMBUN
    Students from the Hiroshima Institute of Technology in Hiroshima interact in the metaverse while wearing virtual-reality goggles. | CHUGOKU SHIMBUN

  • Chugoku Shimbun

The use of the metaverse is expanding as part of classes and extracurricular activities of universities in the city of Hiroshima.

By creating an avatar to represent yourself, it is possible communicate with others far away as if you are close together.

It also gives you the ability to look however you want, and move away from genders and attributes.

