Tokyo police and over 100 technology firms commenced a drill Monday to counter ransomware cyberattacks ahead of the Group of Seven summit, set to be held in May in the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

With the drill, which includes companies that possess technology related to infrastructure, the Metropolitan Police Department aims to strengthen ties and increase vigilance against computer virus attacks.

The exercise is based on the scenario that hackers have infected a company’s computer system and encrypted data, threatening to expose it unless a ransom is paid.