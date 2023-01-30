A woman who was sexually harassed while serving in the Ground Self-Defense Force said Monday that she has filed a civil lawsuit against the state and her assailants.
Rina Gonoi, who served in a unit at Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture, filed the suit at the Yokohama District Court, seeking damages from the state and the five perpetrators. She was subjected to a wide range of abuse on a daily basis from fall 2020 through August 2021.
After quitting the force in June last year, the 23-year-old began posting allegations of abuse online under her real name and submitted a petition to the Defense Ministry calling for an investigation. The ministry confirmed the claims and apologized to her in September.
