A woman who was sexually harassed while serving in the Ground Self-Defense Force said Monday that she has filed a civil lawsuit against the state and her assailants.

Rina Gonoi, who served in a unit at Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture, filed the suit at the Yokohama District Court, seeking damages from the state and the five perpetrators. She was subjected to a wide range of abuse on a daily basis from fall 2020 through August 2021.

After quitting the force in June last year, the 23-year-old began posting allegations of abuse online under her real name and submitted a petition to the Defense Ministry calling for an investigation. The ministry confirmed the claims and apologized to her in September.