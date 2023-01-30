Amid growing attention on a series of robbery cases in Japan, the Philippine justice secretary said Monday that authorities will decide by next week whether they will deport the suspected Japanese ringleaders, who are being detained in Manila.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he wants the incident resolved before Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s planned visit to Japan in the second week of February. The two sides will hold discussions on Tuesday, he said.

The incident has made headlines on a daily basis in Japan, with reports focusing on how the burglaries were organized and how the alleged masterminds — one of which is said to have gone by the name “Luffy,” after the main character of the “One Piece” anime — were giving orders from a Manila immigration center using their smartphones.