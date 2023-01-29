A secretary to Japan's top government spokesperson intends to resign after receiving a traffic ticket for driving under the influence of alcohol, his boss, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, has said in a statement.

In an apology to the public regarding his policy secretary's conduct, Matsuno said Saturday that he takes the matter "very seriously" and that his "supervision and management did not go far enough."

The secretary, who works at Matsuno's constituency office in Chiba Prefecture, will submit his resignation to the House of Representatives on Monday.