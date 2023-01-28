San Francisco authorities released video footage on Friday of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by an intruder’s hammer as police rushed into their home to stop the attack.

The police body-worn camera footage of the Oct. 28 violence was released alongside a surveillance video showing the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, smashing through a glass window to get into the couple’s San Francisco home, as well as a 911 call from a distressed Paul Pelosi, who was talking to the dispatcher with DePape apparently beside him.

In the body-cam footage, two police officers knock on the door of the Pelosis’ home. When it opens, Pelosi and DePape can both be seen clutching a large hammer.