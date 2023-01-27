Japan decided Friday to add 36 individuals and 52 organizations linked to Russia to its list of sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, as the war shows few signs of ending, threatening security in Europe and Asia.

The sanctions, including asset freezes and bans on exports by Japanese firms, target politicians, military officers, businesspeople, companies in Russia and regions in eastern and southern Ukraine, and others.

The move came as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is aiming to put more pressure on Russia this year, with Japan chairing the Group of Seven industrialized nations that have led international efforts to maintain and reinforce punitive measures against Moscow.