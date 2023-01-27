The rapid take-up of electric vehicles in India’s fledgling market has prompted a major rethink about the country’s long-term fuel needs as refiners in Asia’s third-largest economy hasten their shift away from oil production.

India, one of the world’s fastest growing oil markets, has lagged major economic peers in Europe and Asia in the adoption of EVs but sales are now picking up and investment in the production of new autos and energy infrastructure is accelerating.

The faster-than-anticipated industry growth means India’s gasoline consumption will peak sooner than previously thought, some analysts and industry participants say, forcing top oil firms to expedite transition plans to alternative business lines, notably increased petrochemical manufacturing.