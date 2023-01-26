The United States and Germany announced plans to send dozens of advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, which was hailed by Kyiv as a potential turning point in its fight to repel Russia’s invasion. But Moscow denounced the move as an “extremely dangerous” step.

Saying Ukraine now has a “tank coalition,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the commitments and urged allies to provide large quantities of tanks quickly. “The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support,” he said in a nightly video address on Wednesday.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, stressed in a post on the Telegram messaging app that the tank commitments so far were “only the beginning. We need hundreds of tanks.”