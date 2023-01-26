Japan’s internet watchdog can request instructional posts related to murder, guns and explosives be removed from March, police said Thursday, as authorities respond to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s suspected killer using information found online to build weapons.

The National Police Agency said by adding to the types of content that can be requested for removal by internet service providers, it aims to prevent crimes before they occur.

To strengthen its online surveillance, the agency said it will also consider using artificial intelligence to analyze social media posts.