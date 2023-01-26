  • Hiroyuki Seki, head of global markets business at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, is interviewed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
    Hiroyuki Seki, head of global markets business at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, is interviewed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Clients of Japan’s biggest bank are bracing for the central bank to finally abandon its ultraeasy monetary policy, which could happen by the end of September, according to the head of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s global markets business.

“I think the Bank of Japan could launch an exit strategy as soon as the first half of the next fiscal year under the new leadership,” Hiroyuki Seki said in an interview. Japan’s financial year starts in April, and BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda steps down on April 8.

Such a move would depend on stable price increases and wage growth, as well as the health of the U.S. and European economies, Seki said. The Tokyo-based lender is already seeing a pickup in activity from companies and institutions anticipating higher interest rates on yen-denominated assets, he added.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED