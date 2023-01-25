  • Boats lie on the bank of Senegal's Pink Lake (Lac Rose), officially known as Lake Retba, after extreme floods washed away salt mounts and contaminated the lake, turning its famous waters from pink to green. | REUTERS
    Boats lie on the bank of Senegal's Pink Lake (Lac Rose), officially known as Lake Retba, after extreme floods washed away salt mounts and contaminated the lake, turning its famous waters from pink to green. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

NIAGA, Senegal – On the shore of Senegal’s Pink Lake, salt farmer Pape Sira Ba has raked in what he fears may be his last harvest.

Extreme floods contaminated the 3-square-km lake five months ago, turning its famous waters green and threatening thousands of people who depend on it for their livelihoods.

Officially known as Lake Retba, the lake’s high salinity and rare microbiome long-fostered an algae that turned it a pinkish color, making it one of the West African country’s most visited attractions and under consideration as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW