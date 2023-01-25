  • The government Wednesday lowered its basic economic assessment for the first time in 11 months, citing weaker exports. | BLOOMBERG
    The government Wednesday lowered its basic economic assessment for the first time in 11 months, citing weaker exports. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The government on Wednesday downgraded its economic outlook for the first time in 11 months, reflecting a fall in exports amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in China.

The Japanese economy is “picking up moderately, although some weaknesses have been seen recently,” the Cabinet Office said in its overall assessment report for January, noting that it continues to be weighed down by a multitude of factors including price hikes and supply chain constraints.

The government had assessed in its December report that the economy was “picking up moderately.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW