  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Kyiv – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said personnel changes were being carried out at senior and lower levels, a move that follows the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia’s invasion nearly a year ago.

Ukraine has a long history of corruption and shaky governance.

On Sunday, anti-corruption police said they had detained the deputy infrastructure minister on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 kickback over the import of generators last September, an allegation the minister denies.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED