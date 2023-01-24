The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc.’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the search giant’s dominance over the digital advertising market, according to people familiar with the matter.
The case is expected to be filed in federal court before the end of the week, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a confidential matter.
The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Google declined to comment.
