  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stands at the Door of No Return as she visits the House of Slaves (Maison des Esclaves) at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday. | REUTERS
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stands at the Door of No Return as she visits the House of Slaves (Maison des Esclaves) at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • BLOOMBERG

  • SHARE

China invoked the United States’ brinkmanship over its own debt limit as it hit back at Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s criticism of Beijing’s handling of debt issues in developing countries.

The criticism came from the Chinese Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia, on Monday, which blasted the U.S. over its “catastrophic debt problem” and accused it of “sabotaging” other nations’ efforts to resolve debt problems.

Noting that the Treasury has begun taking extraordinary measures to meet its obligations after the U.S. government reached its borrowing limit, the embassy said “the biggest contribution that the U.S. can make to the debt issues outside the country is to act on responsible monetary policies, cope with its own debt problem, and stop sabotaging other sovereign countries’ active efforts to solve their debt issues.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED