  • Tokyo confirmed over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo confirmed over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • STAFF REPORT

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 5,110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a decrease of 3,159 from a week earlier.

Thirty-one COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the capital, while the number of severe cases fell by four from Saturday to 37.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW