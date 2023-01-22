Tokyo confirmed 5,110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a decrease of 3,159 from a week earlier.
Thirty-one COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the capital, while the number of severe cases fell by four from Saturday to 37.
Tokyo confirmed 5,110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a decrease of 3,159 from a week earlier.
Thirty-one COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the capital, while the number of severe cases fell by four from Saturday to 37.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.