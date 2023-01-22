Only 16.5% of teenagers ages 17 to 19 in Japan believe they will definitely marry in the future, with others citing psychological and financial concerns in tying the knot, a recent survey by a philanthropic organization showed.

The low figures seen in the December online survey by Nippon Foundation contrast with 65.5% of the 1,000 respondents who said they desire to marry. Some 17.4% said they do not have such a desire.

In a multiple-choice question asking why the respondents believe they will not be married, 47.3% of 514 men who gave valid answers said they do not have a partner or think they will not find one, with 23.2% citing financial difficulties.