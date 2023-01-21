Billions of dollars in new Western military aid, including infantry fighting vehicles — though no German tanks — will gird Ukraine for counterattacks to foil Moscow’s efforts to revive its faltering invasion.

But Kyiv needs other weapons systems to win decisively and, while Russia is readying for a protracted war, it is unclear if defense production — in Europe at least — can ensure the continued flow of military aid, military analysts said.

The United States and Finland announced new packages of $2.5 billion and €400 million (about $430 million) in military aid ahead of Friday’s Ramstein Air Base talks, which failed to break the deadlock on the idea of supplying German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine.