New York excavation contractor Brian Dietz does not view higher air fares as a deal-breaker for flying and airlines are seeing more small and midsize companies like his feeding a 2023 rebound in business travel.

The joint owner of family-run Bob Dietz & Sons is not thrilled about higher fares but plans to fly for meetings and to a March trade show despite rising costs, economic uncertainty and a recent wave of flight cancellations.

When it comes to evaluating heavy machinery, nothing compares to being there in-person.