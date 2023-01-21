Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda signaled the hottest inflation since 1981 has no impact on his determination to continue with monetary easing. The yen weakened.

“Our hope is that wages start to rise and that could make the 2% inflation target to be met in a stable and sustainable manner,” Kuroda told a panel discussion Friday in Davos — his first public comments since data on prices were released earlier in the day. “But we have to wait for some time.”

Kuroda’s remarks reinforce this week’s central-bank pushback against the most intense market speculation for policy adjustments under his decadelong term. Even so, the pressure is likely to remain as investors bet on the likelihood of a new direction after he steps down on April 8.