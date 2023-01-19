People who have been both previously infected and vaccinated against COVID-19 get long-lasting protection against severe disease and hospitalization, a large international study has found.

The combination prevented more than 97% of severe disease or hospitalization for up to 12 months after infection or initial immunization, whichever was most recent, according to a report from the World Health Organization. Boosters conferred an additional 6 months of protection. Meanwhile, infection alone was just under 75% protective over a year.

The report was based on a review of more than two dozen studies from January 2020 to June 2022 on protection afforded by hybrid immunity and by previous infection alone. The findings should be used to tailor guidance on the number and timing of COVID-19 shots, the report said.