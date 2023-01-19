A sperm whale that died after being spotted struggling near the mouth of the Yodo River in Osaka last week was sunk to the sea floor Thursday off the Kii Peninsula south of Osaka Bay, the city’s ports bureau said.

The around 15-meter-long male whale referred to affectionately on social media as “Yodo-chan” was transported by ship after being attached to 30-ton concrete blocks to weigh it down once in the water.

According to the port’s bureau, the vessel carrying the whale’s corpse was towed by a tug boat in the early hours of Thursday from a quay near the mouth of the Yodo River.