Prosecutors have told the relatives of victims killed in the 2019 arson attack of anime studio Kyoto Animation that they want the suspect’s trial to begin between September and December, an investigative source said Thursday.

A specific date has not been set for the trial of Shinji Aoba, 44, who was indicted in December 2020 for murder and arson after setting fire to the studio’s premises, leading to the deaths of 36 people on July 18, 2019.

Pretrial proceedings and jury appointments are expected to proceed before the public trial, the date of which is still being arranged by the prosecutors, defense lawyers and the Kyoto District Court.