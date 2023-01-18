  • Japan's core machinery orders in November fell 8.3% from the previous month, a decline significantly bigger than the 0.9% dip expected by economists in a Reuters poll. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world’s third-largest economy to “stalling.”

Separate Reuters survey data showed confidence at big Japanese manufacturers had logged the first negative reading in two years, reflecting a slow recovery from the pandemic amid a global economic downturn and rising living costs.

Core machinery orders fell 8.3% in November from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

