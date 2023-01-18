Even amid a period of increasing unpredictability by the Bank of Japan, there were no more surprises on Wednesday as the central bank ended its two-day meeting with its dovish policies unchanged.
The BOJ said it will maintain its monetary easing policy, including buying unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds to keep yields at around 0%, while allowing swings of plus or minus 50 basis points. The bank’s short-term interest rate will stay at minus 0.1%, the central bank said, maintaining its outlier status amid a period of global inflation that has prompted its peers overseas to raise rates.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.