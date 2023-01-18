  • The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo | REUTERS
    The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo | REUTERS
Even amid a period of increasing unpredictability by the Bank of Japan, there were no more surprises on Wednesday as the central bank ended its two-day meeting with its dovish policies unchanged.

The BOJ said it will maintain its monetary easing policy, including buying unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds to keep yields at around 0%, while allowing swings of plus or minus 50 basis points. The bank’s short-term interest rate will stay at minus 0.1%, the central bank said, maintaining its outlier status amid a period of global inflation that has prompted its peers overseas to raise rates.

