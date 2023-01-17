  • Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a ceremony commemorating the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to the United Nations in Hanoi's international convention center on Oct. 21. | AFP-JIJI
    Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a ceremony commemorating the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to the United Nations in Hanoi's international convention center on Oct. 21. | AFP-JIJI

HANOI – Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned after the ruling Communist Party blamed him for “violations and wrongdoing” by officials under his control, the government said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of the country’s anti-graft campaign.

Phuc, a former prime minister widely credited with accelerating pro-business reforms, held the largely ceremonial post of president since 2021 and is the highest-ranking official targeted by the party’s sweeping corruption crackdown.

Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four “pillars”: the party’s secretary, the president, prime minister and speaker of the house.

