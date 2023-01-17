With a Brazil flag draped around his neck and his feet propped up on a dark wooden table, Samuel Faria leaned back in the Brazilian Senate president’s ceremonial chair which he had just commandeered and surveyed the chaos on the lawn outside.

“It’s kicking off out there,” he said, watching from his Senate perch as fellow yellow-and-green clad supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings in Brasilia on Jan. 8. He then thanked his patrons.

“I’ve got money in the bank,” he said, as he livestreamed Brazil’s worst political crisis in a generation. “Thanks to you dear patriots … who helped us, lots of friends sponsoring us with Pix.”