The government plans to extend the deadline of collecting toll fees for expressways for 50 years through 2115, making it de-facto indefinite, to make sure they have enough funds to upgrade aged bridges and roads, a source close to the matter has said.

The transport ministry is drawing up bills to be submitted during the next parliament session that begins on Jan. 23, including a revision to the road construction law, the source said Saturday.

When four expressway corporations were privatized in 2005, the government initially announced it would continue collecting toll fees until 2050 and make them free after that.