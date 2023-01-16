  • A survey last year by the Financial Services Agency showed that less than 10% of executives at large asset management firms in Japan on average were women. | BLOOMBERG
    A survey last year by the Financial Services Agency showed that less than 10% of executives at large asset management firms in Japan on average were women. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Landing a job as an announcer at a major Japanese TV station is a rare feat in itself.

Maiko Uda did that in 1997, only to quit after about five years as she found her true calling: finance. Today, she is one of the few female portfolio managers in the world’s third-largest stock market and co-manages a fund that last year beat 97% of its peers.

Betting on macro trends is a key element of Uda’s investment style. One of her expectations is that infrastructure spending in Japan will rise further as the economy recovers from the pandemic, benefiting the commodity operations of trading houses. She also reckons the Bank of Japan will raise its cap for 10-year sovereign yields to 1.5% to 2% within two years from 0.5% now, helping bolster lenders’ interest income.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW